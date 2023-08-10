SAN DIEGO — Actor William Shatner, who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” television series, will be honored by the San Diego Air & Space Museum this fall.

Shatner will be inducted into the museum’s International Air & Space Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to the the Air & Space Museum, the hall of fame has honored “the world’s most significant pilots, crew members, visionaries, inventors, aerospace engineers, business leaders, preservationists, designers and space explorers” since 1963.

Shatner, whose iconic character helped spark interest in space for millions, also became the oldest person to go into space in 2021 at the age of 90, as part of the Blue Origin NS-18 mission.

The roughly 11-minute flight took the crew of four beyond the Kármán line, which is at an altitude of about 60 miles and is considered by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale as the altitude marking the “boundary” of space.

Joining Shatner in the hall of fame class is Royce Williams and Robert De Laurentis, a pair of aviation legends in their own right.

You can purchase tickets to the hall of fame ceremony event here.

On, Nov. 18, 1952, Williams heroically fought off seven Mig-15s, despite harrowing circumstances.

“Out manned and piloting what most consider an inferior aircraft to the Mig-15, Williams engaged the seven Migs for 35 minutes, shooting down four of them. This would be the longest dogfight in the history of the US Navy, and the deciding factor would be Williams’ skill as a pilot,” the museum said.

DeLaurentis, an aviator, businessman and author, was the first solo pilot to fly a Piper Malibu Mirage around the world, museum officials said. He piloted the small, single-engine plane around the globe from May 17, 2015 to Aug. 14, 2015, covering 26,000 nautical miles and 23 countries in 98 days.

“We’re exceptionally pleased to honor this exemplary Class of 2023 because these men and women represent a vast range of the ongoing advances in aviation and space exploration,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “Achievements in aviation and space, as embodied by the honorees in the prestigious International Air & Space Hall of Fame, directly represents the human pioneering spirit and pursuit of mankind’s final frontiers.“

More honorees will be announced in the coming weeks, the Air & Space Museum said.