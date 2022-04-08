(NewsNation) ⁠— The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned actor Will Smith from any academy events for 10 years after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the academy said in part.

Smith resigned from the academy last week.

The slap happened after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, making a reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard” shortly after the slapping incident.

Since Smith is now banned, he will not be able to present the best actress category at the Oscars next year, which is traditionally part of the victory lap after winning best actor.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the academy said in a release. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Fallout from the slap was immediate, and now, it’s taken a salacious turn.

The Smiths’ lifestyle has made headlines since they got married in 1997. Two years ago, more eyes were on the couple when they acknowledged that Pinkett Smith had had an affair with 29-year-old musician August Alsina.

Alsina, an R&B artist, just released new music, including a song that hints at the trysts, and there’s word of a six-figure book deal detailing what happened.

This book deal comes amid renewed interest in a Will Smith memoir that came out last November.

“Will” has been moving back up book charts since he hit Rock.

“Controversy sells, and familiarity sells and notoriety sells,” said Michael Levine, a media expert and image consultant. “There’s nothing that can be taken from that data point that should indicate this is not a deeply serious, tragic, life-altering mistake.”

Smith’s memoir details his troubled relationship with an abusive father and outlines his expansive career as a successful rapper and actor for more than three decades.

