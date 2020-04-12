Will Movie Theatres Survive?

A month before the Coronavirus hit the U.S. and it was making news in China, I was being interviewed by a radio station in San Francisco (KGO 810 AM; if you’re in the area, I highly recommend it). They asked me if the virus made its way here, do I think it would affect how movie theatres do business. I naively said, “No way! People are always going to go to movies. I mean, I hate when the person behind me coughs and I feel that hot air hit the back of my head, but it never kept me from going. When you’d hear about head lice being transferred from movie theatre seats, it didn’t keep people from going.”

I told them that I was most annoyed by the melted Junior Mints that my shoes stick to on the ground, or the person lighting up their cell phone a few seats away from me. There was also that time a dude spent 6 minutes and 33 seconds trying to open his package of Red Vines…about four inches from my ear.

I was wrong, and now movie theatres have all shut down. I’m worried. And here’s why. Last year when I attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas (a convention for movie theatre owners from all over the world), the big concern was streaming movies at home and how that would hurt their business. There are studios that release movies on Video on Demand the same day they arrive in theatres. And with big screen TVs and surround sound, sure…there are people that have chosen to stay home instead of spending $15 a ticket, with the opportunity to spend $7 for a soda and another $7 for a large popcorn. Yet I thought nobody had anything to worry about because the communal experience of going to the movies is something people enjoy. When you go on a first date, or any date early in the relationship — it’s the perfect destination. You might not know each other that well, and so you don’t have to talk to each other during the film. After the movie, you have something to talk about. That often leads to other topics, or other films you both love (or hate). You don’t get to “Netflix and chill” until much later in the relationship.

I remember a first date, going to see The Accused. That’s the movie where Jodie Foster plays a character that is raped. Boy did we fight at dinner after that. She felt her character kind of got what she deserved, and I spent the hour at the restaurant scolding her over that.

I took another first date to see Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The entire way home she kept yelling at me for taking her to see such a stupid film (the only saving grace was…I kind of agreed with her).

So it’s up to the couple to pick the right “first date” movie, but that being said, it’s still a great choice for dates.

WIth the virus, I can only imagine how how movie theatres will be paying their staff or rent on buildings, if months and months go by with everyone quarantined; or how theatres will retain their staff if they aren’t doing any business.

The first movie that got pushed back was the latest James Bond — No Time to Die. Daniel Craig still did his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, though. The superhero movie Black Widow was then pushed back, and most disappointing for San Diegans — Top Gun was pushed all the way until late December.

Disney might be worried a bit that Mulan got pushed back, but if that gets released to stream, it’ll be a huge success for them that way. The newspaper this morning said something about Disney+ getting over 50 million subscribers in the last few months because of all this.

Paramount is probably a little scared (no pun intended) about A Quiet Place II not being released, as horror films always make money. And they’re a lot scarier in a big, dark movie theatre than at home.

Now, I’d be happy if Universal just decides F9 (the latest Fast & Furious) should be pushed back another three years to be safe. But that’s just me.

The latest Mission: Impossible film is the first movie I heard about that stopped filming because of all this. It’s weird to think that the last time a Mission: Impossible stopped filming, it was because Tom Cruise broke his ankle doing a stunt. Who would’ve thought something more serious would hamper the next filming in the series?

Because I’m a movie critic, I’ve been sent screener links to watch a handful of films (mostly indie pictures). At the last second, I opted out of watching Universal’s latest Trolls World Tour. I didn’t see the first one, and..the idea of watching the colorful trolls singing, just didn’t excite me (despite the fact that Anna Kendrick is adorable).

When I was a kid in the ‘70s, movies went from the theatre to HBO. This was a few years before renting videos became a thing. It seemed that HBO would get movies 8 or 9 months after they were released. So, you’d be able to see the film at some dollar theatres, or on a double-feature bill, or if you were lucky enough to have HBO (we were, only because my parents knew somebody that worked for the company that gave it to us for free). When Blockbuster Video stores started popping up everywhere, it also seemed like about the same time movies were available to rent.

In 1997, it was almost six months between when a movie would be in theatres until you could watch it from your own home. Last year, it was just under three months.

When Netflix first burst on the scene, it was a blast. All these movies we wanted to see, we could. I can’t remember how long it was, until their selection dissipated drastically.

Disney+ changed the landscape, because of their huge library of films, especially with Marvel being a part of their catalog.

I saw a story, I think in Vanity Fair, that talked about how studios are being hurt by not being able to release their big blockbusters in China. It was a somewhat interesting story, but I selfishly didn’t care. I’m worried about American filmgoers – my friends and fellow critics — for all of whom going to the movies is a big part of their lives, and the people I’ve come to know at the various movie theatres.

I often joke with friends when they ask me, “Are you going to watch the Oscars?” I reply, “I’m a film critic. The Oscars are our Super Bowl.”

I thought about that because most of society seems more bothered by the fact that sports has all ceased to exist. I get that. Interesting stuff was happening in the NBA. The baseball season was about to start. And sports shows have to all speculate on how the NFL will conduct their draft (which drew 100,000 people to Las Vegas), and contemplate if the football season will start. So, the cinephiles are the least of anyone’s worries right now. More people are wondering if their favorite restaurant is going to go out of business, not whether their local cinema will be open and showing the latest Channing Tatum flick in two months.

My guess is that in a few weeks, with numbers already being lower than initially predicted with the virus in terms of death, businesses will start opening again. Especially since, with Easter and all the bad press there had been about churches being forced to close — businesses will just start opening again. This isn’t China, where they can just proclaim that everything be closed. Here we have federal, state, and local authorities.

What I fear though, is that the problem will lie in the public not feeling it’s safe to be sitting so close to strangers that they could catch something from. To think, my biggest concern previously, was whether or not I should give up the armrest to the guy next to me.

Remember, movie theatres are open on Christmas, and other holidays that most businesses are closed. They were open during World War II and 9/11. They were open when there was a mass shooting at a movie theatre in Colorado, albeit with beefed up security. So the theatre owners and chains won’t have a problem with being opened. It’s the fact that customers may not want to show up. The risk/reward just might not be worth it for many, and that worries me.

I was going to the Angelika Film Center, my favorite theatre in town, a few times after the virus hit and they were purposely only selling half the tickets to their theatres, so people could space themselves apart from each other.

Studios might also see the value of saving money on marketing for films, if it’s nearly as profitable to release them to pay services for folks to watch at home.

The smell of the crappy, buttery microwave popcorn just isn’t the same as the popcorn smell in a theatre, but if people are forced to do this for the next few months…this whole virus might just be the thing that ends the movie going experience. And that would be a shame.