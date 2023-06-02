SAN DIEGO — The Wild Horses Festival is coming to San Diego later this year, with country music star Zach Bryan announced as the headlining act.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Petco Park and is being presented by Outriders West.

Bryan will be joined by folk band CAAMP, singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell and rock band The Silent Comedy.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at noon, with Padres Insiders presale tickets available on June 8 at noon.

You can purchase tickets when they go on sale here.

Bryan, the 27-year-old country music superstar known for hits like “Heading South” and “Something in the Orange,” is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform in Cleveland Friday night. You can find a full list of tour dates here.

Petco Park will play host to some other big country music acts in 2023. Morgan Wallen has a pair of July shows scheduled in the Padres home stadium and Darius Rucker is bringing his Starting Fires tour to San Diego in August.

Some other major performances scheduled at the “Best MLB Ballpark” this year include Logic, Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra, Yellowcard, Weezer, Pixies and Modest Mouse, The All-American Rejects and Hozier.

No matter what genre of music you are into, chances are there is a show for you coming to Petco Park in 2023.