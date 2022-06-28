SAN DIEGO — There’s something about fireworks that make it such a spectacle in the night sky.
Maybe it’s the bright lights or the loud pops or even both. Regardless, it’s a symbol of celebration that is widely-used throughout the world during certain occasions or at random moments.
With July 4th coming up, here’s where you’ll be able to catch firework shows in the San Diego area:
San Diego
Big Bay Boom in San Diego Bay
Free
9 p.m.
SeaWorld San Diego
500 Sea World Dr.
Cost of admission
9:50 p.m.
Mission Bay fireworks show
1215 El Carmel Place
Free
9 p.m.
Coronado
Coronado Fireworks at Glorietta Bay
1975 Strand Way
Free
9 p.m.
North County
San Diego County Fair at Del Mar Fairgrounds
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd
Cost of admission
9 p.m.
Escondido July 4th Fireworks at Grape Day Park
321 N Broadway
Free
9 p.m.
La Jolla Cove 4th of July Fireworks at Ellen Browning Scripps Park
1100 Coast Blvd
Free
9 p.m.
Oceanside fireworks at SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon
3302 Senior Center Dr
Free
9 p.m.
Poway Fourth of July fireworks at Poway High School Stadium
15500 Espola Road
Free
9 p.m.
South Bay
Chula Vista 4th Fest and Fireworks at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
2800 Olympic Pkwy
Free
9 p.m.
Imperial Beach Drone Show at Imperial Beach Pier
Free
7:30 p.m.
East County
El Cajon fireworks show at Kennedy Park
1675 E Madison Ave
Free
9 p.m.
Ramona July 4th Fireworks
1521 Hanson Ln
Free
9 p.m.
Rancho Bernardo fireworks show at Bernardo Heights Middle School
12990 Paseo Lucido
A donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the entrance
9 p.m.