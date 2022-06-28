SAN DIEGO — There’s something about fireworks that make it such a spectacle in the night sky.

Maybe it’s the bright lights or the loud pops or even both. Regardless, it’s a symbol of celebration that is widely-used throughout the world during certain occasions or at random moments.

With July 4th coming up, here’s where you’ll be able to catch firework shows in the San Diego area:

San Diego

Big Bay Boom in San Diego Bay

Free

9 p.m.

SeaWorld San Diego

500 Sea World Dr.

Cost of admission

9:50 p.m.



Mission Bay fireworks show

1215 El Carmel Place

Free

9 p.m.

Coronado

Coronado Fireworks at Glorietta Bay

1975 Strand Way

Free

9 p.m.

North County

San Diego County Fair at Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Cost of admission

9 p.m.

Escondido July 4th Fireworks at Grape Day Park

321 N Broadway

Free

9 p.m.

La Jolla Cove 4th of July Fireworks at Ellen Browning Scripps Park

1100 Coast Blvd

Free

9 p.m.



Oceanside fireworks at SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon

3302 Senior Center Dr

Free

9 p.m.

Poway Fourth of July fireworks at Poway High School Stadium

15500 Espola Road

Free

9 p.m.

South Bay

Chula Vista 4th Fest and Fireworks at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

2800 Olympic Pkwy

Free

9 p.m.

Imperial Beach Drone Show at Imperial Beach Pier

Free

7:30 p.m.

East County

El Cajon fireworks show at Kennedy Park

1675 E Madison Ave

Free

9 p.m.

Ramona July 4th Fireworks

1521 Hanson Ln

Free

9 p.m.

Rancho Bernardo fireworks show at Bernardo Heights Middle School

12990 Paseo Lucido

A donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the entrance

9 p.m.

