Where to pick the perfect pumpkin this season in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Be it small enough for a windowsill or beautifully bulbous for the front porch, the perfect pumpkin is out there in San Diego County.

Carve out some time this month for your very own jack-o’-lantern from pumpkin patches throughout the county. Better yet: pair it with fall activities such as apple picking, corn mazes or any number of spooky options on tap in the region.

Click on the links below for more information on each location.

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, 2021

Where: 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, Calif.

What: Features pumpkins, squash and gourds of various shapes and sizes as well as tractor hayrides and a straw maze

Admission price: $8 entrance fee per car on October weekends

Contact: By phone at 760-749-3333 or online at batesnutfarm.biz

Bonita Pumpkin Farm

When: Open Oct. 1-Oct. 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 15-31 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, Calif.

What: An array of activities are available, including a train ride, a petting zoo, an 8-foot tall corn maze, a tractor hay-wagon, cut your own sunflowers and the pumpkin farm

Admission price: No charge for admission to the pumpkin patches

Contact: By phone at 858-566-7466 or online at pumpkinstation.com

Carlsbad Strawberry Company

When: Sept. 18 to Nov. 8, 2021; open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays during the month of October

Where: 1050 Cannon Road, Carlsbad, Calif.

What: Features the scenic pumpkin patch and giant pumpkins that are “perfect for the social media photo,” according to its website. Wheelchair accessible and leashed dogs are allowed.

Admission price: $5 per person with children ages 5 and under admitted for free

Contact: By phone at 760-603-9608 or online at carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com

Julian Farm & Orchard Pumpkin Patch

When: Opens Sept. 24 for pumpkin picking only; open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 4444 State Hwy 78, Julian, Calif.

What: Pick out a pumpkin and take in other activities such as gem sluicing, fold panning, tomahawk throwing, the dig pit and the Mine Tunnel train ride

Contact: By phone at 951-312-9940 or online at julianminingcompany.com

Mountain Valley Ranch Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 25 to Oct. 31, 2021; open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 842 Highway 78, Ramona, Calif.

What: Offers pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn as well as a corn maze, corn cannon, petting zoo and pony rides

Admission price: Free admission

Contact: By phone at 760-788-8703 or online at mountainvalleyranch.com

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

When: Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Where: 6710 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, Calif.; and 3190 Mission Blvd. in San Diego

What: Pumpkins of various shapes and sizes offered with games and activities at each location

Admission price: Free admission and free parking

Contact: By phone at 844-452-2567 (ext. 2) and online at mrjackolanternspumpkins.com

Oma’s Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 30, 2021, open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 14950 El Monte Road, Lakeside, Calif.

What: Farm access and a play area with a list of activities geared for children such as the a pedal cart/tricycle race track, giant slides and a petting corral

Admission price: Tickets must be pre-purchased through the website. Cost is $9 for adults on weekdays and $11 per adult on Saturday; child admission is $17 per child on weekdays and $20 on Saturdays, which includes activities in the play area and a Jack Patch Pumpkin

Contact: By phone at 619-390-2929 and online at omasfamilyfarm.com

PB Pumpkin Patch

When: Open daily starting Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends

Where: 870 Garnet Ave. at Bayard Street

What: A wide selection of pumpkins and accessories with free hot apple cider and free shaved ice for children

Admission price: Free admission

Contact: By phone at 858-361-4226 or online at pbpumpkinpatch.com

Summers Past Farms Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 25-Oct. 31, 2021, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Where: 15602 Olde Highway 80, Flinn Springs, Calif.

What: Features a variety of pumpkin sizes, a corn maze and a hay fort for children

Admission price: Free admission

Contact: By phone at 619-390-1523 or online at summerspastfarms.com

Did we miss your local pumpkin patch? Let’s fix that. Email: KSWBWeb@Fox5SanDiego.com.