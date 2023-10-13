SAN DIEGO — Feeling superstition this Friday the 13th? Now’s your chance to get that black cat, ghoul, or witches brew tattoo for a fraction of the cost.

Though this day is generally linked to misfortune, it’s been a long-standing tradition in the inked community to commemorate the occasion with a twist of fate instead — in the form of body art.

Tattoo parlors across San Diego County, and all over the nation, offer special deals on any given Friday the 13th. Some can be inked for just $13, others for $31, with other pieces still costing much less than an average day at the shop.

For those looking to shake things up this freaky Friday with some permanent body art, here are some tattoo parlors in the San Diego area that are offering superstitious deals for the day:

*Note: Prices vary based on each tattoo parlor, meaning not all shops offer $13 deals.

Eden Tattoo Gallery: Located at 3001 Madison Ave. in North Park, this shop is offering an array of Friday the 13th specials. On a first-come first-serve basis, artists at this gallery will be inking arms and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out their selection here.

The Arcade Oceanside Tattoo: Located in downtown Oceanside off Mission Avenue, this street shop has over 200 tattoos designs designated for Friday the 13th. with over 20 artists armed with an ink gun, this spot is expecting a line out the door all day long.

Big Fish Tattoo: Doors open at 10 a.m. for this Solana Beach shop, located at 243 N Hwy. 101 Ste. 18. “Be sure to get there early because this event brings the crowds!” Big wrote on Instagram. There will be 10 original sheets of designs to choose from for their flash sale.

Full Circle Tattoo: The collective has two locations: University Heights and South Park. Both will be hosting a Friday the 13th flash sale. It’s first-come first-serve, with the artists only tattooing those skulls, potion bottles and more on arms or legs only.

Lions Den Tattoo: Walk-ins are welcomed at this Lemon Grove parlor at 7628 Broadway. “It will be a crazy day,” the shop warned online. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a “Halloween Flash Event” will be underway with prices starting at $80 for hundreds of designs.

Better move quickly if you hope to get inked in San Diego County this Friday the 13th.