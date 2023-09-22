SAN DIEGO — Nothing says “fall has arrived” quite like seeing pumpkin patches pop back up across San Diego County.

Whether it’s to turn into a jack-o’-lantern or eat as pie, picking the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential activity for all the ghouls and boo-ys to do during the season. Luckily, America’s Finest City has no shortage of great places to get a gourd or two.

Here’s a round-up of San Diego-area pumpkin patches to wander this autumn:

Summers Past Farm

Head to this whimsical farm tucked in the El Cajon foothills for a fun-filled autumn day. On top of hundreds of pumpkins to browse, there is also a small corn maze, a hay fort and plenty of opportunities to snap a picture.

Location: 15602 Olde Hwy, Flinn Springs, CA

Hours: Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Goff Family Pumpkin Patch

Liberty Station’s annual pumpkin patch returns this year, bringing with it loads of fun for the whole family. This pop-up features cute photo opportunities and picnic tables. For adults, there is also a Tap Truck that serves beer and wine on the weekends.

Location: Liberty Station at 2830 Perry Rd

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Mountain Valley Ranch

This East County pumpkin patch is a favorite among residents. Visitors can soak in the ranch life while enjoying a selection of pumpkins and corn, on top of other attractions like a petting zoo, pony rides and a corn maze.

Location: 842 Hwy 78, Ramona, CA

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free

The Pumpkin Patch at Carlsbad Strawberry Company

While strawberries are their specialty, the Carlsbad Strawberry Company also hosts a great pumpkin patch every year. In addition to its gourd selection, there is also photo opportunities, a marigold field, tractor rides and a Haunted Corn Maze.

Location: 1050 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad, CA

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 5

Admission: $10; Free for kids under 5

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch

On top of harvesting delicious nuts, the Bates Nut Farm also hosts a popular pumpkin patch perfect for the whole family. The patch also features fun activities like hayrides, face painting, pony rides and more.

Location: 15954 Woods Valley Rd, Valley Center, CA

15954 Woods Valley Rd, Valley Center, CA Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30); Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (during October) Pumpkin patch runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free admission from Monday to Friday; $10 per vehicle on Saturday and Sunday (starting Sept. 30)

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

Pick up a gourd-eous pumpkin at one of these patches next to the beach. There are two locations in San Diego, one in La Jolla and another in Mission Beach. Both patches also offer fun fall activities, including bounce houses, mazes and pumpkin carving.

Location: 6710 La Jolla Blvd; 3190 Mission Blvd

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free

PB Pumpkin Patch

This long-standing pumpkin patch is returning to Pacific Beach for a 31st year. Featuring a complimentary carving and painting area, this patch also has hot apple cider and shaved ice.

Location: 870 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach, CA

Hours: Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Do you know of any San Diego-area pumpkin patches not included on this list? Send them to ddawson@fox5sandiego.com