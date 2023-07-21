SAN DIEGO — Time to bust out your finest attire and biggest hats because horse racing season is set to begin in Del Mar Racetrack this week.

Opening Day — set for Friday, July 21 — will feature 10 races, the Opening Day Hats Contest and “all the fanfare that makes it an unofficial San Diego holiday,” said the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Attendees can expect world-class racing on top of luxury food and drinks. From steak dinners to picnic lunches, there are options for everyone to create a memorable experience during the 2023 racing season.

Here are some go-to restaurants and bars near the Del Mar Racetrack for pre-race libations, or post-race dinner celebrations after a big win.

One Paseo

This urban shopping and dining hub is just a short drive from the excitement at the Del Mar Racetrack. This area is a great pre-race spot to grab a drink and a bite, or even grab last minute attire at one of many boutiques for the occasion.

There’s Harland Brewing, which will be offering $1 off beer pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or you may want to enjoy some quality meats, artisan cheeses, and wine from The Butchery. The shop also has spices and spreads to complete the perfect post-race picnic.

Check out all of their shops and restaurants here.

A beer being pour at The Butchery at One Paseo near Del Mar Racetrack. (Photo: Haley Hill)

Harland Brewing at One Paseo near Del Mar Racetrack. (Photo: Kimberly Motos)

Rare Society

This retro-inspired steakhouse in Solana Beach is a stone’s throw away from the Del Mar Racetrack. Think upscale dining when considering this spot to celebrate big wins or to refuel in-between bets.

While lounging in their leather booths, you may start your meal off with a selection from their raw bar, which is filled with sustainably-sourced seafood. From there, you may want to order one of their premium cut dry-aged ribeyes, Australian wagyu, or the classic filet mignon.

Finish strong with a choice from the decadent dessert selection. The full menu can be found here.

Rare Society is located near the Del Mar Racetrack. (Photo: Matt Furman)

Rare Society is located near the Del Mar Racetrack. (Photo: Matt Furman)

Ranch 45

This spot is located across from the Del Mar Racetrack on Via de la Valle. This eatery serves up dishes made with locally sourced produce, along with poultry and beef exclusively from Brandt Beef.

Ranch 45 can also be enjoyed at that track with two stands: one on the third floor and one on the fifth floor. The stands feature some of the restaurant’s favorites, including the Brandt Beef Cheddar Cheeseburger, Grilled “All Natural” Brandt Beef Hot Dog, BBQ Beef Sandwich, Brandt BBQ Beef Nachos with Brandt Roast Beef, and Brandt Beef Jerky.

The full restaurant menu can be found here.

Ranch 45 is near the Del Mar Racetrack and has two stands within it. (Credit: Chris Costa)

Ranch 45 is near the Del Mar Racetrack and has two stands within it. (Credit: Chris Costa)

If one thing is certain, there’s no lack of options when it comes to deciding where to eat and drink near the Del Mar Racetrack this horse racing season.