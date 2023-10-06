SAN DIEGO — El Día de los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families honor the souls of their deceased relatives.

The holiday, which is celebrated each year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, welcomes back the dead for a reunion with families through food and drink.

Various communities in San Diego County will be hosting the celebration at these locations:

Fiesta De Reyes

2754 Calhoun St in Old Town

Oct. 1- Nov. 2

11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

The month-long immersive experience will feature professional face painters, art demonstrations, live entertainment, both traditional and contemporary altars on display and more than 50 custom-made Catrinas, skulls and skeletons.

Candlelight: Día De Los Muertos – Celebrating the Day of the Dead

Adams Avenue Theater at 3325 Adams Ave in Normal Heights

Nov. 1

6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. concerts

Watch performers play traditional folk songs, as well as “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar’s Coco, in a glowing candlelight setting.

Oceanside Día De Los Muertos Festival

Downtown Oceanside

Oct. 22

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Festivities include a car show, chalk cemetery to honor a loved one, live entertainment and food and retail vendors.

Downtown Chula Vista’s Día De Los Muertos

Downtown Chula Vista

Oct. 28

3 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The third annual celebration will feature a community altar at Davidson, an Altar Competition for cash prizes, live music and dance performances at three different locations, a special screening of Guillermo del Toro’s Book of Life on the Papel Picado Stage and more.

Encinitas Día De Los Muertos

MiraCosta College, San Elijo Campus at 3333 Manchester Ave in Cardiff

Oct. 24- Nov. 3

12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Enjoy a Day of the Dead art exhibit, art workshops and demos, food vendors, plus drawings and giveaways. You can also contribute a photo or non-valuable remembrance of a loved one of friend to the Community Offerenda at the Encinitas Library.

Old Town Día De Los Muertos

San Diego Avenue in Old Town

Nov. 2

6 p.m.

A candlelit procession featuring blessings and traditions will be held at Immaculate Conception Church and make its way down San Diego Avenue to El Campo Santo Cemetery.