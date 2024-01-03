(KSWB) — With a new year comes newly released movies, limited series, and a variety of old favorites on Netflix.

The popular streaming service is adding a wave of fresh content to kick off 2024, which means the winter just got a little more entertaining for those choosing to hibernate at home.

This month, Netflix fanatics can enjoy movie collections such as “Jurassic Park,” “Meet the Fockers,” “John Wick,” and more.

For crime-drama junkies, there’s “Griselda.” This Netflix original series starring Sofia Vergara depicts the story of an infamous Colombian drug lord — known as Griselda Blanco.

Prefer action-packed? Press play this January for “The Brothers Sun,” another original series on the platform starring Michelle Yeoh as character Mama Sun — a bold family matriarch.

From plane crashes in the Andes Mountains to grand heists and laughable comedies, here’s a look at movies and shows that will be released on Netflix in January 2024:

Available Jan. 1

“Annabelle”

“Annie” (1982)

“Antz”

“Aquaman”

“Beethoven”

“Bitconned” — Netflix Documentary

“You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”

“Black Sails”

“Bruce Almighty”

“BOWKYLION Lanta Concert”

“The Croods”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“The Equalizer 3”

“The First Purge”

“The Flintstones”

“Fool Me Once” — Netflix Series

“Gravity”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“It’s Complicated”

“Jackie Brown”

“John Wick” Movie Series “John Wick” “John Wick: Chapter 2” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Jurassic Park” Movie Series “Jurassic Park” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” “Jurassic Park III”

“Justice League”

“Loudermilk” Seasons 1-3

“Malignant”

“Mamma Mia!” Movie Series “Mamma Mia!” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

“Meet the Fockers” Trilogy “Meet the Fockers” “Little Fockers” “Meet the Parents”

“The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution”

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

“ONE PIECE: Marineford”

“Orange Days”

“Peppa Pig” Seasons 3-6

“The Purge: Election Year”

“School of Rock”

“Survivor” Season 33

“Survivor” Season 7

“This Is 40″

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“Training Day”

“The Wonder Years” Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available Jan.3

“Prime”

Available Jan. 4

“The Brothers Sun” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Delicious in Dungeon” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Money Heist: Ultimate Choice” — Netflix Series

“Society of the Snow” — Netflix Film

Available Jan. 5

“Good Grief” — Netflix Series

“Gyeongseong Creature” Part 2 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 6

“The Florida Project”

Available Jan. 8

“Mighty Bheem’s Playtime”

“This Is Us” Seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 9

“Di4ries” Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Series

“Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”

Available Jan. 10

“Break Point” Season 2 — Netflix Series

“The Trust: A Game of Greed” Season 1 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 11

“Boy Swallows Universe” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Champion” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Detective Forst” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Sonic Prime″ Season 3 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 12

“Adire”

“Lift” — Netflix Film

“Love Is Blind: Sweden” Season 1 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 15

“CoComelon” Season 9

“Holey Moley” Seasons 3-4

“Maboroshi” Season 1 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 16

“Cats” (2019)

“Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man” — Netflix Comedy

Available Jan. 17

“End of the Line”

“Freaks”

“Queen Bees”

Available Jan. 18

“Arkansas”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Down With the King”

“Escape Plan: The Extractors”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“From the Ashes” — Netflix Movie

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”

“Merry Men 3: Nemesis”

“Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis” — Netflix Comedy

“Skam Italia” Season 6 — Netflix Series

“The Circle”

Available Jan. 19

“Full Circle”

“Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2 — Netflix Series

“My Loneliness Has Wings” — Netflix Film

“Sixty Minutes” — Netflix Film

“The Bequeathed” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“The Kitchen” — Netflix Film

Available Jan. 20

“Captivating the King” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“The Real World” Season 16

Available Jan. 22

“Not Quite Narwhal” Season 2 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 23

“Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” — Netflix Comedy

“Love Deadline” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Open Wide”

“Train to Busan”

Available Jan. 24

“American Girl: Corinne Tan”

“Queer Eye” Season 8 — Netflix Series

“Six Nations: Full Contact” — Netflix Documentary

Available Jan. 25

“Griselda” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“The UnXplained with William Shatner” Season 4

Available Jan. 26

“Badland Hunters” — Netflix Film

“Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” Season 2

Available Jan. 27

“Doctor Slump” Season 1 — Netflix Series

Available Jan. 29

“Mighty Bheem’s Playtime” — Netflix Animation

Available Jan. 30

“Jack Whitehall: Settle Down” — Netflix Comedy

Available Jan. 31

“Alexander the Great” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“Baby Bandito” Season 1 — Netflix Series

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse″ Season 1 — Netflix Series

“WIL” — Netflix Film

