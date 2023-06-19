SAN DIEGO — Belmont Park announced new attractions and updates that are coming to Belmont Park as part of its 98th birthday this summer.

The soon-to-be new ride “Shipwreck Cove” is a tower featuring two seats per car that pulls riders up a rope and then drops them from the top, according to Belmont Park officials. The ride offers 360-degree views of the ocean and Mission Beach boardwalk as the tower slowly rotates on its own axis.

Another new ride at the theme park is called Flip Out, which recently replaced “Control Freak.” It is made up of two double-seat gondolas that rotate around two different rotation axles.

The park has also expanded its arcade by over 1,600 square-feet, adding 14 new games and doubling the size of its Prize Shack for more opportunities to win prizes.

In July, Belmont Park is debuting its new logo, signage, murals, website and merchandise.

“As Belmont Park prepares for its 100th anniversary, it is important that we celebrate with a new look,” said Steve Thomas, General Manager at Belmont Park. “For 98 years Belmont Park has been a place travelers come to visit and locals come to gather. We want to continue to be that place for people and upgrading the park both in our online presence and in-person experience is vital.”

Opening in 2023, a Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure escape room gives players the job of solving a crime in a town terrorized by monsters and ghosts.

And in 2024, Belmont Park plans to turn the arcade into a ‘Barcade,’ where adults can grab a drink and play games.