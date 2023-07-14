SAN DIEGO — Country music singer Morgan Wallen will belt out his hand-written songs in front of a packed stadium at Petco Park Saturday.

Many eager fans are asking the same question: what will Morgan Wallen’s setlist be for the much anticipated San Diego show?

Though that setlist hasn’t been leaked to FOX 5, setlist.fm has analyzed average setlists, openers, closers and encores of this country music superstar to create a “more than likely” list of songs that he may perform in America’s Finest City.

Setlist.fm analyzed all of Morgan Wallen’s 2023 concerts and came up with these results as his average setlist for the year so far:

Up DownPlay Video I Wrote the Book One Thing at a Time Everything I Love ’98 Braves Ain’t That Some You Proof Sunrise Dying Man Chasin’ You Still Goin Down Sand in My Boots Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover) Thought You Should Know Devil Don’t Know Thinkin’ Bout Me Whiskey Friends This Bar Wasted on You More Than My Hometown The Way I Talk

As far as his show openers, setlist.fm listed these three songs as the most likely:

Up Down Sand in My Boots Born With a Beer in My Hand

That same analysis predicts one of these two songs as his possible choice for main set closer:

The Way I Talk You Proof

The final show closer tune could be one of these two hits, according to setlist.fm data:

Whiskey Glasses You Proof

Saturday’s San Diego concert is part of Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” world tour with special guests Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

It’s going to be a full house at Petco Park, with Ticketmaster only showing a little under 70 tickets available as of noon Friday. Those lingering passes start at a whopping $350 each.