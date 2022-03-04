SAN DIEGO — Country music star Garth Brooks is set to perform at Petco Park in front of more than 50,000 people, making it the first mega-concert at the stadium since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Saturday’s concert will be Brooks’ first San Diego concert since 2015, when he played five consecutive sold out shows at the San Diego Sports Arena.

“Our job tomorrow night is to get this thing out of the concert boat and get into a party mode,” Brooks commented during a press conference with the media.

The 60-year-old Brooks said he “couldn’t believe” how many people were in line for tickets.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a party,” Brooks said. “And then I got half my mom in me, who is a dreamer, and half my dad, who’s a realist, and dad, if he was still alive, would go, ‘That’s a lot of people,’ so I go, ‘Yeah dad,’ he goes, ‘That’s a lot of people you can disappoint, think about it, right?’”

The show, which is Brooks’ only stop on the West Coast, will likely set a new attendance record for an event at Petco Park.

“You want to go out there and just have the best time,” he said. “At the same time, you want them to have the best time. I’m not sure though, I’m always selfish and I’m probably going to have the best time with everybody out here.”

For those attending, here’s important information to know about the event from stadium officials:

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and we strongly encourage ticketholders to arrive early to Petco Park. No re-entry will be allowed.

Parking will be severely limited. Guests are highly recommended to use public transportation, including the MTS Trolley and the COASTER, or utilize rideshare services for the event.

Padres parking lots will open at noon for pre-purchased parking passes. Pre-purchased parking passes are sold out and day-of parking will be limited and subject to availability. Tailgating is not permitted in the Tailgate Lot for this event.

Petco Park prohibits bags except for single-compartment bags that measure 7” x 10” or smaller, infant bags and medical bags. Petco Park offers mobile lockers for rent located in the Premier Lot near the pedestrian bridge across from Home Plate Gate. Lockers are $10 (cashless) and will remain open for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the event.

Guests will not be permitted to bring outside food or beverage into the venue, including factory sealed water bottles and reusable water bottles.