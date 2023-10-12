SAN DIEGO — The Whaley House Museum in Old Town, known as “the most haunted house in America,” has a new exhibit in celebration of Thomas Whaley’s 200th birthday.

FOX 5 took a guided tour through the 1856 home that unveiled a new exhibit last week of the San Diego pioneer’s valuables including Whaley’s top hat, vest, globe, pocket watch, adder (early calculator device), telegraph he sent to his secretary in San Diego, business card and glasses. The exhibit will remain open for the next five weeks.

However, the house has an eerie history.

In 1856, Whaley built his dream home on San Diego Avenue. Museum officials say he was “unfazed by the location’s grim history,” which was the site where James “Yankee Jim” Robinson was hanged in 1852 following his conviction of stealing horses.

A serious of tragic events then started to take a hit on the Whaley family.

“Over the years many descendants of the Whaley family lived and died in the house, including Thomas, Anna and their children Lillian, Thomas, Violet and Francis,” museum staff explained.

Visitors have also told museum staff that they can hear Thomas’s “tiny footsteps, the sounds of him crying, even giggling when no one was in sight” or lights turning off and on by themselves.

Others have reported Robinson’s presence through “cold spots and the feeling of their chest and throat tightening while in the home,” according to sightseeing tour agency Ghosts and Gravestones of San Diego.

The museum is open daily 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.