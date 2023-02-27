SAN DIEGO — Say it is so. Weezer is coming to San Diego.

The iconic band will play at Gallagher Square at Petco Park on Sept. 3 as part of their Indie Rock Roadtrip, it was announced Monday.

Known for some of their classic indie rock hits like “Island in the Sun,” “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So,” Weezer will be embarking on a 30-show tour across the U.S.

The tour will kick off June 4 in Huntsville, Alabama and close out with the San Diego show.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets on the band’s website. Presale tickets will also be available starting Wednesday, with Padres presale tickets going live at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The bands Spoon and White Reaper will join Weezer at Petco Park. Modest Mouse, Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor will also join the tour on select dates and locations.

The tour announcement comes off the heels of the 2022 release of the group’s latest project, SZNZ, which feature the alternative radio chart-topping hits “Records” and “A Little Bit of Love.”

The project, pronounced “seasons,” is a collection of EPs that are made to match the sounds and aesthetics of each individual season.

The San Diego Weezer show announcement follows the news of several big acts coming to Petco Park in 2023 like Yellowcard and Morgan Wallen.

You can see the full list of acts coming to the downtown ballpark on the San Diego Padres website.