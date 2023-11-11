SAN DIEGO — The “Star of India” set sail for its first journey around the San Diego Bay in five years on Saturday, commemorating the ship’s 160th birthday.

Considered the world’s oldest active sailing ship, the “Star of India” has been a fixture of the waterfront Maritime Museum of San Diego for decades, drawing out hundreds every year to visit the historic vessel.

But on Saturday, dozens got the epic experience of seeing the ship in action, as part of a “sea parade” of the Maritime Museum fleet. The “Californian” and “San Salvador” sailed alongside the “Star of India” during the voyage.

The last time the ship hit the open waters was in November 2018, according to the museum.

A video of the “Star of India” on the water can be viewed in the player above.

“’Star of India’ is an icon in San Diego and this birthday celebration is a day to honor all supporters … and locals that support our mission with attendance and participation in the museum experience,” Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the Maritime Museum, said in a release on Wednesday.

Originally named “Euterpe,” the “Star of India” was built and launched in 1863 by Ramsey Shipyard in the Isle of Man.

The vessel arrived in San Diego in 1927 after being sold to the Zoological Society of San Diego, undergoing historical renovations by the Maritime Museum to restore the ship to sailing condition about three decades later in 1951.

Throughout the working life of the ship, the then-“Euterpe” circumnavigated the globe 21 times, according to the museum.

For those that missed Saturday’s departure, the Maritime Museum will be setting sail again on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. It will return to the harbor at 5 p.m.

Organizers say there are good viewing opportunities along Harbor and Shelter islands, as well as as the San Diego waterfront.