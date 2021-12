OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Oceanside police were seen stepping up traffic stops Wednesday in the heat of the holiday season. But they weren't exactly looking for criminals.

The department recently received a $2,000 donation from their secret Santa, the nonprofit Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. to give away $100 gifts to drivers rather than tickets. It effectively gave officers a special mission this week to search for 20 unsuspecting people to spread a little holiday cheer.