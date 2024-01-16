SAN DIEGO — A Mexican restaurant and bar in the Gaslamp Quarter is trying to “warm up” the winter with a spicy food competition.

El Chingon, the Gaslamp Quarter’s “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant, is holding a spicy food competition Tuesday evening: San Diego versus the Chef.

At the competition, San Diegans will eat spicy chef-selected food that increases with heat during five rounds while also answering trivia questions.

The competition heats up downtown San Diego from 6 to 11 p.m. at El Chingon located at 560 Fifth Ave. in downtown San Diego.

In addition to the competition, there will be specials on taco flights, tequila and cocktails.

You can register to compete at elchingon.com/san-diego.

The winner gets bragging rights, complimentary bottle service and a $100 El Chingon gift card.