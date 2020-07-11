Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

A figurine representing a Japanese multinational’s famous video game character Mario Bros is on display during the Madrid Games Week 2015 in Madrid on October 2, 2015. The video game fair is open from October 1 to 4. “Super Mario”, the iconic little plumber featured in the hit video game by Nintendo, marked on September 13, 2015, 30 years since its initial release, with a new version drawing from the creativity of its players. AFP PHOTO/ SEBASTIEN BERDA (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BERDA/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.