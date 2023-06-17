SAN DIEGO — A father with feathers displayed his nurturing side at the San Diego Zoo, just ahead of Father’s Day.

Video shows young wattled jacana chicks, with their long legs and incredibly long toes, find safety while nestling under their father’s wings.

For this species, it’s the father who takes on parenting responsibilities once the mother has laid a clutch of eggs, zoo officials explained.

His first role is egg protector. The father of the wattled jacana chicks keep the eggs dry and warm by incubating them.

Once hatched, these long-toed chicks can miraculously walk, swim and dive just a few hours after they break free from their shells. From that moment, their father teaches them how to forage right away.

After a busy foraging session, the chicks look their father as a safe haven for resting. As seen in the video above, the young birds nestle under his wings.

According to zoo officials, the wattled jacana father can sense if his chicks are in danger. If so, he may pick the young chicks up and carry them under his wings. Now, that’s a total “dad move.”

Here’s a fun fact about these creatures: When spread out, a jacana’s toes and claws can cover an area up to 5 by 8 inches, or 12 by 20 centimeters.

Learn more about this species of bird here.

These wattled jacanas can be seen at the William E. Cole Family Hummingbird Habitat at the San Diego Zoo.

For those still looking for a way to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, the park is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.