Sept. 3, 2023 marks one year since Snapdragon Stadium hosted its official debut event. (Courtesy of Snapdragon Stadium)

SAN DIEGO — Sept. 3, 2023 marks one year since Snapdragon Stadium hosted its official debut event.

San Diego State University’s football team broke in the new stadium while playing host to Arizona this time last year.

A short time later on Sept. 17, 2022, San Diego Wave FC challenged Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium, marking the very first soccer match at the venue.

The following month, Jimmy Buffet performed the stadium’s first-ever concert on Oct. 22, 2022. That show will now go down in history as the late “Margaritaville” singer’s final show with his band.

Since then, the outdoor arena, which is located on the campus of SDSU at Mission Valley, has become a memorable place for many fun-seeking San Diegans.

From monster trucks and supercross racing to Major League Rugby, Snapdragon Stadium has hosted many diverse and lively events during its first year.

Stadium representatives released the following recap video in celebration of Snapdragon’s first full year in operation:

San Diegans can expect the fun to continue as the stadium will host another wave of events during its second year. The event’s schedule and ticking information can be found here.

Happy Birthday Snapdragon Stadium!