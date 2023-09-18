SAN DIEGO — Actor Jason Momoa and MadeWorn creator Blaine Halvorson on Monday stopped by two stores in San Diego for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Momoa, known for his roles as the superhero Aquaman in Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and Halvorson promoted their drink called Meili Vodka at Total Wine in Mission Valley and Ralphs in La Jolla.

Eager fans were able to take pictures with Momoa and Halvorson, as well as get their bottles signed.

“Seven years ago, we embarked on the journey to create Meili together. To not only tell our story but to bring others along with us; to craft the best vodka on the planet – from spirit to bottle,” the co-founders said on their website.

Their San Diego visit is the first stop of the Meili Vodka California tour this week.

The most recent film Momoa has starred in is Fast X, the 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, that released in May 2023. The Hawaii native initially stepped into the Hollywood spotlight on Baywatch Hawaii and Stargate: Atlantis.