Veterans get free admission to SeaWorld through December

SAN DIEGO — Military veterans and three guests can visit SeaWorld San Diego for free after the theme park extended its Waves of Honor program.

SeaWorld said Wednesday that U.S. military veterans can bring three people to the park at no cost through December 24, 2021. The offer was first made available in April. Because of its popularity and eased pandemic restrictions, SeaWorld is now extending the offer.

Veterans who have honorably served can register online at www.WavesofHonor.com in advance to verify their proof of service through the ID.me qualification process. The theme park said once veterans and their guests have registered online, they can bring their e-tickets to the park’s entrance turnstiles.

SeaWorld said its Waves of Honor program salutes active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions on tickets. The program also provides active-duty military one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year.

The park said veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.