SAN DIEGO — “All right stop, collaborate and listen.” Sing along San Diego, it’s time to brush up on those Vanilla Ice lyrics.

The American rapper, along with a wave of other renowned musical artists, are set to perform during the 2023 SeaWorld summer concert series.

Theme parkgoers can enjoy some thrilling rides before catching these national headliners live on stage as they deliver weekend performances on select dates.

Here’s a breakdown of who will be rocking the stage at SeaWorld San Diego’s Bayside Amphitheater during the summer months.

Vanilla Ice: Sunday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

Jordan Sparks: Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy: Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

Todrick Hall: Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Tiffany and Jennifer Page: Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Mario: Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

Ashanti: Sunday August 6 at 6 p.m.

Reserved seating for summer concert series performances start at $19.99. More information on tickets and bundle options can be found here.

Before enjoying one of these live performances, check out SeaWorld San Diego’s newest thrilling family-friendly adventure: Artic Rescue. This coaster is making waves.

According to SeaWorld, the ride will be the fastest and longest coaster on the West Coast, reaching speeds up to 40 mph and taking riders as high as 30 feet in the air.

This coaster is the sixth roller coaster at the park, joining Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Tidal Twister, Electric Eel and Emperor.

As Vanilla Ice would say, “Yo man, let’s get out of here. Word to your mother.”