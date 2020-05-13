Valley View Casino announces reopening date

SAN DIEGO — Valley View Casino & Hotel will reopen May 22, it was announced Tuesday.

The Valley Center property, which has been closed for eight weeks due to coronavirus concerns, will reopen at 8 a.m. next Friday.

In a statement, Valley View said it will be offering guests a “much more spacious casino, restaurants and hotel,” in addition to taking other precautionary measures. Guests will be required to wear face masks before entering the casino.

Two other casinos in the San Diego region recently announced their plans to reopen. Viejas Casino & Resort will reopen May 18, and Sycuan Casino will reopen in phases starting May 20.