Val Kilmer — I’m Your Huckleberry Review

Val Kilmer belongs in one of those categories of actors that I think are immensely talented, but have a horrible body of work. Of the over 70 movies he’s done, I’ve only liked seven of them, and two of those were small parts (playing Elvis in True Romance, and Willem de Kooning in Pollock).

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was brilliant (and criminally underseen by the public). Ron Howard’s Willow was so underrated. Tombstone was good, but so overrated. And of course, we all liked Heat.

Top Gun is everyone’s guilty pleasure (and if you’re in San Diego, you have to like it).

I didn’t have high hopes for Kilmer’s memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry (Simon & Schuster), as I had just seen Kilmer in person last year at a disappointing event where he showed his Citizen Twain one-man show. Since he couldn’t talk, the Q&A afterwards was bizarre, as was an interview the always terrific and professional Scott Mantz tried to conduct with an uncooperative Kilmer. The meet-and-greet afterwards was even more disappointing, as he refused to sign autographs for any of the folks (many paid $100 for the event). You see, he was selling his autographs at the event for $75 on various 8x10s. After reading the book, and seeing how he lost all his money, maybe you can’t blame him. Yet it’s hard to have sympathy for someone that made over $50 million in movies, and made bad investment after bad investment (he blames it on his dad making deals he tried to help him out of, and a lengthy divorce from actress Joanne Whalley who must have been a saint [pun intended] to have been married to him for as long as she was].

The problem this book has is that it’s uneven, meandering all over the place, with too much space given to his mumbo jumbo religious leanings and philosophies. He’s into Christian Science; not that there’s anything wrong with that. We just don’t need to keep reading about Mary Baker Eddy every few pages.

Kilmer has some very strange takes on things. He claims to have foreseen the future in his dreams. Another time he mentions on his birthday, an angel came down, that was in black looking like Darth Vader, and pulled the heart from his chest and replaced it with a bigger one. Apparently that bigger heart isn’t big enough to have him sign autographs for fans at events, unless they cough up cash.

He says that his prayers have altered time, and uses an example of when his father died and how he was riding a horse and immediately ended up back home to take the phone call. Oh, and the eagle that flew by his head was a sign from dad.

His high school girlfriend was Mare Winningham, and he knew she was cheating and where, because he had a vision of it in a dream. That led him to hop in a car, drive a few hours to where she was, and catch them in the act.

Another time he mentions not having a girlfriend in 20 years, adding “But time isn’t real anyway, so what’s the difference? Time is a dimension that is in constant flux, influenced by gravity, and perhaps a timekeeper.”

Uh, is he still on the drugs that Jim Morrison took when he did The Doors movie? [actually, he was clean and sober, but exercising excessively while filming that].

Speaking of which, that’s my favorite band, and I hated that movie (although his performance was great). What does he tell us about the movie? That he was so good at recording all the songs in the studio, that original Doors producer Paul Rothchild kept crying and telling him how amazing he was. Kilmer also said that it’s perhaps the best rock film ever made. Uh, no. Far from it. Had it been a good movie, his performance would have gotten an Oscar nomination, the way Gary Busey did (Buddy Holly), and Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and Jamie Foxx who all won. The Academy loves to reward actors for playing real musicians if the film is even half-way decent (and Bohemian Rhapsody just barely was). Side note: Kilmer also mentions a young Adam Lambert (from Mount Carmel High School) performing in a play with him.

Kilmer mentions his love of The Doors and other rock bands early in the book, but I think he wanted to become Morrison. After all, how else can you explain the various mediocre poems he has written throughout the book.

It was fun to read about his relationship and subsequent friendship with Cher. The story of his being put in an ambulance and Cher checking out the hot EMT is great. Yet when he talks about her calling him pretentious and goofy for carrying around the book Ulysses — she’s right.

His chapter on his time at Julliard was somewhat interesting. At 16-years-old, he was the youngest ever admitted; although even in that section, he has to brag about himself constantly. He talks about blowing away the people reading a play he wrote to get admitted, and states that every play he had the lead in — resulted in a standing ovation. I’m guessing that at the college level, all plays have uproarious applause at the end. Has anyone ever booed at the end of a performance at a college?

Just as the much older Cher was starting to make it in movies, he got a few roles that would quickly catapult his career — Top Secret and Real Genius.

It’s always interesting to read about how people got certain roles. The Batman Forever stuff must have driven his agent crazy, as they wanted him for three movies, but he wanted to film Heat, for a lot less money. Who could blame him, being on screen with De Niro and Pacino. He just insisted his face be on the movie poster.

It was fun to read about his enthusiasm for Top Gun after initially not wanting anything to do with it.

As fun as it is to read about some of these stars, I don’t believe a lot of it. He claims to have had a great friendship with Marlon Brando. Yet, there were stories about their fighting on set during the filming of The Island of Dr. Moreau. And when I read a book by screenwriter William Goldman (The Princess Bride, Butch Cassidy, etc) — he said that during his film The Ghost and the Darkness (which isn’t covered here), Kilmer was so difficult and annoying on the set, Michael Douglas had to pull him aside and spend an hour lecturing him about how to act on a movie set. In fact, Kilmer mentions in his book that no studio heads liked him and that he unfairly got a reputation as being difficult. Director John Frankenheimer publicly blamed Kilmer for ruining Dr. Moreau. How is Kilmer so devoid of introspection? This man doesn’t have an ounce of self awareness, which is odd for a guy that goes so method. In fact, he gets so into characters, he claims that playing a drug addict is what ruined a three year relationship with a woman that he still thinks about everyday. Well, if that’s the case, he’s a loon. This is a woman so beautiful that he picked her up while on a date with Daryl Hannah (who he also claims is a woman that got away and how he now hates Neil Young, her current husband). It was a woman so beautiful he claims Bill Clinton made a beeline for her at an event, brushed him aside, to talk with her for an hour and a half.

He’s so into his method acting that people who worked on the set of The Doors movie have said that he was difficult and insisted that people call him Jim the entire time.

Anyway, it’s just strange to think Brando was his good buddy. In fact, one conversation has Brando talking about all these actors he admired (Laurence Olivier, Gene Hackman, and more), and Kilmer guesses he’s in that category, which is why he brought them all up. Wow.

Kilmer shares some gossip about Brando’s love life (he had an affair with Jackie Kennedy in the kitchen of the White House), yet he merely tells us about how charming and wonderful he was when he courted people like Carly Simon, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, and Ellen Barkin. He’s always rather vague on why they broke up, except for occasionally saying he was “A fool. Want more details? I was a big fool.”

Yeah, no argument there. You sound like one throughout this book. Even ambulance drivers he complains about (they were only concerned about their last bowling tournament) or a doctor “that was full of himself.” Pot, meet kettle. Oh, and even the midwife for his first child, couldn’t stand him.

We don’t get the details on how he mismanaged his money so bad that he lost 2,000 acres and a huge mansion in New Mexico, or the details of his strained relationship with his dad. He’s also not talking much about his health issues, which…when we met him here in San Diego…prevent him from speaking. It makes me wonder how he’s going to be in Top Gun: Maverick (which he says in the book he had to beg the producers and Tom Cruise to be in).

There’s a point where Kilmer goes off in a weird direction and says “Where were we?” I’m wondering why the editors didn’t reign him in a bit or give him better direction. Some of these passages read like the idiosyncratic ramblings of Gary Busey (it’s a bad sign when during a review, I’m mentioning Gary Busey twice, and yet they’ve never even been in a film together).

His stories about Sam Shephard don’t really go anywhere and again, he’s not around and we don’t know what to believe. Yet when he mentions the New Mexico art elite not accepting him, I do believe that. Especially since one artist is currently suing him for stealing one of his art projects (after Kilmer first wanted to buy it for much less than $150,000; and then he re-created it and started selling it. Of course, that’s nowhere in this book).

It was interesting to find out he turned down Blue Velvet because of the sex and violence, and also Dirty Dancing (not because of the sex and violence, the script just didn’t “speak to him”). It’s hard to imagine anyone but Swayze, because he was a trained dancer. Not to mention the fact that in real life, Kilmer is probably the same height as Jennifer Gray, but I digress.

I remember seeing him at Comic Con almost 15 years ago. He was selling his autograph for $35 then. He tells a story about that, and the moving experience he had with a Native American there. Again, it feels like Kilmer is trying to replicate Morrison’s life into his own.

Kilmer disses the director and producer (the legendary Brian Glazer) of his second movie (Real Genius), and he talks about how he “outgrew directors like Mike Nichols and Stanley Kubrick.”

Uh…those are two of the best in the business. Weird to think he “outgrew” them, for a handful of movies that went direct to video.

More of his bragging included being the only one on the set of Top Gun that didn’t barf when being flown in the jet (I do remember one pilot telling me at the time of filming, how Cruise barfed but insisted on cleaning it all up himself, which he thought was classy).

Kilmer claims that one pilot said he was the only cast member that actually operated the machine like a real pilot.

He’s also proud of a prank he played on Cruise (which made little sense), as well as speeding and spinning out his car in downtown San Diego and talking his way out of a ticket from the police. He’s also proud of how he ad-libbed the ice crunching scene in Maverick’s face in the locker room (which is actually the stupidest scene in the movie, as it looks like he’s about to bite off Cruise’s nose). Oh, he also came up with the idea to spin the ball on his finger in the volleyball scene. Wow. This guy is so full of brilliant ideas.

Even though we may be quarantined these days, and looking for books to read and movies to watch — I’d avoid this at all costs. Kilmer is not the renaissance man he thinks he is. This is just the free association of a goofball waxing poetic.

This book gets 1 ½ stars out of 5.