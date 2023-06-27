SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum is being recognized as one of the best attractions in the United States by Tripadvisor.

The downtown San Diego maritime museum was recently ranked as the 10th-best attraction in the U.S. as part of Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards.

The travel website compiled a list of the most iconic landmarks in the country that had a high volume of positive reviews over a 12-month period.

You can find the full list of attractions that made the Best of the Best list here.

With a 5/5 rating and over 25,000 reviews on Tripadvisor, the USS Midway Museum was the top California attraction on the 2023 list.

Located on the USS Midway, America’s longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century, the museum has over 60 exhibits and activities for the family to enjoy.

You can find a full list of things to do at the USS Midway Museum here.

“Visitors explore a floating city at sea, the amazing flight deck and its 29 restored aircraft, flight simulators, and are inspired in the Battle of Midway Theater, included with admission,” Tripadvisor said.

Topping the Tripadvisor list of top U.S. attractions was perhaps the most famous building in the country, the Empire State Building.

Other California attractions joining the USS Midway Museum on the list include Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The USS Midway Museum is located at 910 N Harbor Drive along the Embarcadero in downtown San Diego and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.