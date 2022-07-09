SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego has announced its first lineup of performances coming to a new amphitheater on campus this fall.

The Epstein Family Amphitheater, opening in October, will seat 2,650 people and will be located just off the San Diego Trolley’s new Blue Line, according to the university.

The first concert will take place October 7, when Fémina, an Argentine folk-fusion quartet, performs. Tickets for that show will go on sale July 18.

Next up, on October 21, San Diego Symphony will perform music from UCSD alumna Anna Thorvaldsdottir as well as faculty Lei Liang and Rand Steiger. Presale tickets for university faculty, staff and students went on sale Thursday.

The following night, October 22, Death Cab for Cutie will perform, just one month after the release of the band’s tenth studio album, “Asphalt Meadows.” The band will be joined by Yo La Tengo.

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 09: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performs on stage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: (L to R) Georgia Hubley, James McNew and Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo perform onstage at the Bob Dylan “I’m Not There” Tribute and Benefit Concert at The Beacon Theatre on November 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

On October 27, catch Las Cafeteras‘ “Hasta La Muerte,” “a new production rooted in the celebration of Life and Death.” Tickets go on sale July 18.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: Las Cafeteras at Proximity Greenhouse on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

The open-air venue, when not hosting a performance, will serve as a “public, open space for recreation, celebration and connection,” according to the university.

For ticket information, visit the Epstein Family Amphitheater website.