SAN DIEGO — Some Tyler Childers fans in San Diego may relate to his song “Purgatory” a little more as of Friday morning.

That’s because their chance to experience the sounds of Appalachia on the West Coast have dwindled. According to Ticketmaster, the concert sold out within the first hour of ticket sales.

Viejas Arena, where the singer-songwriter will perform a mix of country, bluegrass and folk music, can accommodate as many as 13,500 guests.

That means there are thousands of Southern California fans who will get to enjoy Childers’ “Universal Sounds” on Friday, April 5, 2024.

There’s still some hope, however, for those who couldn’t get into the ticket queue fast enough during Friday morning’s 9 a.m. hour.

Resell tickets may become available from now until the concert date if some ticketholders can’t attend. According to Ticketmaster, Tyler Childers “wants to give fans, not professional resellers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”

This means fans who decide to resell their tickets on Ticketmaster can do so at the original price paid on Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

Worse case scenario, those willing to pay beyond the original ticket price can secure a seat at Viejas Arena by looking to other resale ticket sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geeks.

The speedy sellout of Childers’ San Diego show follows last week’s release of his new album, “Rustin’ In The Rain” on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

Childers won Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in 2018, and received his first Grammy Awards nomination in 2020 for Best Country Solo Performance.

More recently, the Appalachia-born musician was presented with Pandora Radio’s Billions Award, signifying more than one billion streams on the service.