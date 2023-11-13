SAN DIEGO — The time of year to strap on a pair of ice skates for some jolly winter fun has once again arrived in San Diego.

The annual Rady Children’s Hospital Rink at Liberty Station and the Hotel del Coronado “Skating by the Sea” rink are set to open for the season this week, kicking off holiday celebrations in America’s Finest City.

The Rady Children’s Hospital Rink will open for the season on Thursday, Nov. 16. It will be the 27th year the hospital will be operating the ice rink, which aims to raise money for the hospital’s “Thriving After Cancer” program.

Skaters at the will be able to take to the ice from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day. Then, starting Friday to Sunday, Jan. 7, the rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 30-minute Zamboni breaks scheduled at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For those that want to plan ahead, tickets with a reservation window can be purchased online at the Rady Children’s Ice Rink website. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the skate trailer.

Admission to the rink is $20 per adult, and $15 per child under 12 or members of the military. Since most San Diegans do not own their own pair, ice skate rentals are included in the cost of admission.

One of the most popular San Diego ice rinks during the holidays, the Liberty Station rink had more than 40,000 skaters during last year’s season, raising more than $2 million for the hospital’s program to help children with cancer.

The Hotel del Coronado’s “Skate by the Sea” rink is another beloved tradition for those in San Diego, drawing out thousands of people to glide along the ice right on the waterfront.

Opening day for the “Skate by the Sea” season will be on Friday, Nov. 17, with skaters able to take to the ice from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. From Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, the rink will be open for an extra hour, allowing skaters onto the ice at 10 a.m. every morning.

A full schedule for the season, as well as how to buy tickets can be found on the Hotel del Coronado’s website.

General admission for the event starts at $40, including the skate rental and up to 90 minutes on the ice. Discounts are available on select “Value Skate” days, as well as for any hotel guests, members, military or first responders.

Similarly to the Rady Children’s rink, proceeds for the event go towards the Make-A-Wish San Diego to help grant wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.