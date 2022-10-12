SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego are now offering theme park enthusiasts double the fun and savings with the 2023 two-park season passes.

Guests who purchase the limited time deal for $149.99 will be able to gain access to both parks for 2023, plus the remainder of 2022 at no additional cost, Sesame Place San Diego stated in a press release Wednesday.

The season passes also give members the chance to celebrate holiday events at both parks.

In October, SeaWorld Spooktacular, which runs weekends now through Oct. 31, features trick-or-treating, a special pumpkin scavenger hunt, a hay maze and Halloween dance party. Sesame Place will hold a similar event called The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular from now through Oct. 30.

In November and December, guests will be able to take in the winter spirit with SeaWorld Christmas Celebration and A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place.