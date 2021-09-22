TwitchCon plans to return to San Diego in October 2022

SAN DIEGO — Organizers behind TwitchCon are planning to bring the conference back to San Diego in October 2022.

TwitchCon shared the news in a blog post on their website Wednesday. TwitchCon is slated to return with TwitchCon Amsterdam in July 2022, followed by TwitchCon San Diego in October 2022.

Twitch canceled both of last year’s TwitchCon events because of the pandemic.

“Of course, these are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed. Our top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations,” the Sept. 22 blog post said.

Thousands of video game lovers made their way to downtown San Diego for TwitchCon 2019. See video from the event and information about plans for October 2022 here.

Another large event, Comic-Con Special Edition, is slated to return to the San Diego Convention Center from Nov. 26-28. Organizers say fans will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test in order to attend the convention this year.