SAN DIEGO — It’s the kind of the place you’d gather with friends to wind down after a bustling week.

With dreamy views of downtown San Diego, decompressing at this rooftop bar and pool means taking in the communal atmosphere that’s designed for those looking to unwind in-style.

As described by its creators, it’s almost like being transported to the sun-drenched beaches of Tulum, Mexico without the cost of airfare.

Techo Beso — meaning rooftop kiss — is now open atop the AC Hotel Gaslamp. The space is elevating and alluring guests to sip drinks with the breeze of the city on their skin.

Seating at Techo Beso atop the AC Hotel Gaslamp. (Credit: AC Hotel Gaslamp/ Techo Beso)

Rooftop bargoers can be seen with chic and modern libations in hand, swaying their bodies to the sounds echoing from the DJ booth near the pool deck.

One cocktail that might make you feel like you’re in Tulum is the “Temple of the Frescoes,” which is made with cachaça, Rocky’s botanical liquor, coconut cream and lime juice.

There’s also the fluttering “Yucatan” cocktail that mixes butterfly pea tea infused Fords Gin with rose syrup and lemon juice.

As far these rooftop bites go, there’s a lot of variety on the menu. You may want to start with the house-made guacamole or the corn salad.

From there, you can sink your teeth into beef sliders, al pastor chicken wings, brisket tacos or crunch on some shrimp ceviche.

Techo Beso is hosting “Poolside Saturdays” throughout the summer with live DJs and all the vibes from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Jumping in the pool is encouraged during this weekend gathering.

“Techo Beso is a destination for both neighbors and travelers — embracing them a rooftop kiss,” the creators of the establishment wrote their webpage.

Grab your swim suit or trunks and head to the Gaslamp District for some summertime fun at this Tulum-inspired rooftop bar.