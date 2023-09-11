SAN DIEGO — Comedian Trevor Noah has added a San Diego stop to his “Off The Record” world tour.

Noah, who is best known as the host of “The Daily Show” for the last seven years, will be performing at the San Diego Civic Theatre on Apr. 11, 2024.

Tickets for the San Diego show go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through LiveNation.

Noah, who replaced Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show” in 2015, stepped down from this position in Dec. 2022 to pursue other ventures, including comedy performances and writing his upcoming book “Into the Uncut Grass.”

The Emmy Award-winner’s first book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” became a New York Times bestseller after its release in 2019.

You can find a full list of upcoming shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre here. Fellow comedian Matt Rife is scheduled to perform at the venue on Sept. 30.

The San Diego Civic Theatre is located downtown at 1100 3rd Avenue.