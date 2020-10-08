Tory Lanez charged with assaulting Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills shooting

Megan Thee Stallion, left, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26, 2019. At right, Torey Lanez performs during Game Five of the NBA Finals in Toronto on June 10, 2019. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press, Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with assaulting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills this summer, prosecutors said.

The charges come more than a month after the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, publicly named Lanez as the man who shot her in the feet during the July 12 incident.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying,” Pete said on Instagram Live. “Stop lying.”

Lanez, 27, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, faces one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors are also seeking a sentencing enhancement for the allegation that Peterson inflicted great bodily injury.

Peterson is accused of exiting a vehicle the pair were in and shooting several times at Pete’s feet, wounding her, the DA’s office said.

Pete underwent surgery following the shooting, for treatment of a gunshot wound and to have shrapnel removed from her left heel, according to medical records obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Pete has been outspoken since the incident, speaking up against those she says have spread misinformation about the shooting, downplayed it or mocked her for it.

When the “WAP” and “Savage” rapper performed on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, she cut the music to speak on racial justice with the words “Protect Black Women” flashing on the screen behind her.

Lanez is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13. He could face up to 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the case.