SAN DIEGO — If you don’t use Spotify, you’ve probably felt a little left out this week as users have been sharing their top listening moments of 2023.

Released yearly every December since 2016, a campaign spearheaded by the platform — called Spotify Wrapped — allows users to view a compilation of data about their music activity over the past year.

Social media has been buzzing with Spotify Wrapped recaps, which include details like what songs were most played and how many minutes of music were listened to in total for the year.

FOX 5 reached out to the digital music service for San Diego’s 2023 Spotify Wrapped. For those who are curious, a recap of the top songs, artists and genres for listeners in America’s Finest City can be found below.

San Diego’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify:

San Diego’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify:

San Diego’s Top Genres of 2023 on Spotify:

Rap Pop Hip-Hop Rock Musica Mexicana

An interactive map showing top songs streamed around the world can be found here.

For those who have Spotify, how does your recap compare to the collective music taste of San Diegans? And for the Spotify-less, do you vibe with these results?