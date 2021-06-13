Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster dog show

A Pekingese walks with its handler in the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The dog won the blue ribbon in Best in Show. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The winner of the 145th #WKCDogShow Best in Show is Wasabi the Pekingese! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/81dz9sLAin — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaied pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show, considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event.

It underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding. This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.