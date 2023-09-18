Canva

Top 25 songs in San Diego on Shazam this week

Hip-hop and R&B music are powerful forces, even within the vast tapestry of America’s musical genres. The catchy hooks and emotionally charged lyrics have woven seamlessly into the U.S. cultural narrative, encapsulating moments that resonate with millions. The current charts, showcasing popular tracks such as Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” and Luke Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” are either squarely in the category or borrow from the genre, featuring smooth intros that ease listeners into the groove.

The nation has always had a rich musical history, with diverse beats marking different eras. But there are certain tracks and moments, like Billie Eilish’s stirring “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” that become indelibly etched in the collective consciousness. But not every listener can keep track of every hit, so the question often arises: “What’s that song?” It could very well be “Bipolar,” a heartfelt song of lost loves by Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nuñez, and Junior H. Its Spanish lyrics and unmistakable sentimental corrido style exemplifies how international influences continue to shape American music.

To identify the current musical zeitgeist, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in San Diego. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Dive into our findings, and there’s a good chance you’ll recognize San Diego’s current soundtrack—or even discover your next playlist staple.

#25. Según Quién

– Artist: Maluma & Carin Leon

– Album: Don Juan

– Genres: Pop Latino, Latin, Música Mexicana

– Length: 2:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in three other metros

— Top 50 song in four other metros

#24. Lose Control

– Artist: Teddy Swims

– Album: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:31

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in five other metros

— Top 25 song in eight other metros

— Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#23. Mona Lisa – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition)

– Artist: Dominic Fike

– Album: Mona Lisa – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) – Single

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 3:06

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in eight other metros

— Top 25 song in 13 other metros

— Top 50 song in 49 other metros

#22. Sure Thing

– Artist: Miguel

– Album: All I Want Is You

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

– Length: 3:15

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#21. Cruel Summer

– Artist: Taylor Swift

– Album: Lover

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 2:58

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in eight other metros

— Top 25 song in 12 other metros

— Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#20. I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

– Artist: Zach Bryan

– Album: Zach Bryan

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:47

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 12 other metros

#19. Seven

– Artist: Jung Kook & Latto

– Album: Seven (Weekend Ver.)

– Genres: K-Pop, Pop

– Length: 3:04

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#18. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 66 other metros

— Top five song in 91 other metros

— Top 10 song in 124 other metros

#17. Dance The Night

– Artist: Dua Lipa

– Album: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 2:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in 13 other metros

— Top 25 song in 31 other metros

— Top 50 song in 89 other metros

#16. (It Goes Like) Nanana (Edit)

– Artist: Peggy Gou

– Album: (It Goes Like) Nanana [Edit] – Single

– Genres: Dance

– Length: 3:52

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 25 song in five other metros

— Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#15. La Primera Cita

– Artist: Carin Leon

– Album: La Primera Cita – Single

– Genres: Latin

– Length: 3:06

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#14. Good Good

– Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

– Album: Good Good – Single

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

– Length: 4:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 21 other metros

— Top three song in 30 other metros

— Top five song in 34 other metros

— Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#13. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]

– Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna

– Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:35

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in eight other metros

— Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#12. We Didn’t Start The Fire

– Artist: Fall Out Boy

– Album: We Didn’t Start The Fire – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Rock

– Length: 3:36

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 18 other metros

— Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#11. Used To Be Young

– Artist: Miley Cyrus

– Album: Used To Be Young – Single

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:11

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 10 other metros

— Top 20 song in 27 other metros

#10. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

– Artist: Billie Eilish

– Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack

– Length: 3:42

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 17 other metros

— Top 20 song in 28 other metros

#9. MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

– Artist: KAROL G

– Album: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

– Genres: Latin

– Length: 2:34

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in three other metros

— Top 20 song in seven other metros

— Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#8. La Bebe (Remix)

– Artist: Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

– Album: Six Jewels 23

– Genres: Pop Latino, Latin, Urbano latino

– Length: 3:54

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 25 other metros

— Top 25 song in 34 other metros

— Top 50 song in 65 other metros

#7. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 52 other metros

#6. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 37 other metros

— Top three song in 74 other metros

— Top five song in 105 other metros

— Top 10 song in 139 other metros

#5. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in eight other metros

— Top 10 song in 48 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#4. vampire

– Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

– Album: GUTS

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in nine other metros

— Top five song in 18 other metros

— Top 10 song in 26 other metros

#3. Calm Down

– Artist: Rema

– Album: Rave & Roses

– Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 31 other metros

— Top three song in 76 other metros

— Top five song in 111 other metros

— Top 10 song in 152 other metros

#2. Hell N Back

– Artist: Bakar

– Album: Will You Be My Yellow? – EP

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:34

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in nine other metros

— Top 20 song in 26 other metros

#1. Paint The Town Red

– Artist: Doja Cat

– Album: Scarlet

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 3:50

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 34 other metros

— Top five song in 42 other metros

— Top 10 song in 47 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Brittany Stubblefield-Engram, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.