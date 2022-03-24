SAN DIEGO — Show executives named skateboarding legend and San Diego native Tony Hawk a presenter at the 94th Academy Awards this weekend, part of a lineup that some industry critics find puzzling.

The 2022 Oscars will air Sunday at 5 p.m. PST, hosted by a trio of funny women: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. That group’s film achievements have not been widely questioned, but some of the names on the much longer list of individual award presenters prompted head-scratching in the entertainment world.

That includes Hawk and two other action sport athletes, Shaun White and Kelly Slater, who aren’t known first as movie stalwarts, either. Pop music mainstays DJ Khaled and Shawn Mendes will also present awards.

The eclectic presenters prompted an Independent headline dubbing it a “crazy group” and a CNN story that called the presenters “seemingly random,” citing New York entertainment writers Kyle Buchanan and Mark Harris.

Hawk seemed to take note of the criticism, and had a little fun with the notion that anyone thought his IMDB page didn’t pack hard-hitting cinematic classics.

“If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” he wrote on Twitter.

“(I’m presenting, btw),” he added, for any number of people who had no idea what he was defending.

The Birdman might not seem a fit among Hollywood power players, but in his hometown of San Diego, Hawk has an undeniably high approval rating. He lives in Encinitas and can be seen driving around town, shouting “do a kickflip” to amateur skaters and handing over free gear to those who comply.

Locals showed an outpouring of support when Hawk broke his leg earlier this month. He was back on the board two weeks later.

You can view the full list of Academy Awards presenters and learn more on the Oscars website.