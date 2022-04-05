SAN DIEGO – Tony Hawk fans will finally get an inside look at the highs and lows of the skater’s life tonight when his documentary, “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” airs on HBO.

Hawk, a San Diego native and five-time X Games competitor, shared his thoughts on the release of the film in an Instagram post Tuesday evening, expressing his excitement for the world to see the project.

“It is not only about my life and career, but also about the essence of skateboarding,” Hawk wrote on Instagram. “There are strong themes about being an outcast, getting bullied, forging your own path, not giving up, the trappings of success and ultimately the price you pay – both physically and emotionally – for being singularly focused on something.”

According to the documentary’s description on HBO’s website, the movie will give fans a “wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decade.”

Included in the film are interviews with Hawk, as well as other prominent sports figures like Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill and more. The documentary also explores Hawk’s nonprofit, The Skatepark Project, which works to give communities across the U.S. access to safe skateparks.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary HERE.

“Until the Wheels Fall Off” airs at 9 p.m. and will be available on HBO Max at the same time.