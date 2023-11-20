SAN DIEGO — The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived again in San Diego County.

Since the weather outside is not likely to get frightful, there are plenty of places to go to experience some holiday fun with the whole family. From extravaganzas of lights to winter festivals, there is no shortage of festivities happening across the county.

Here is a guide of holiday happenings this year in San Diego County:

Events on this list are organized by location in the county and date.

San Diego

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Enjoy merry and bright holiday festivities at SeaWorld San Diego, including dazzling shows and picture-perfect moments. When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 Where: 500 Sea World Dr., San Diego, CA 92109 Admission: Included with park admission



‘All that Jazz’ Lightshow Spectacular

Experience the holiday magic as the Hotel del Coronado’s historic pine trees are draped in a spectacular light show with festive holiday music and snow flurries. When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 7; Every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118 Admission: Free



Jingle Jets on the USS Midway

Experience the USS Midway in an awesome new way as over 1,000 lights will illuminate the deck of the aircraft carrier in an inaugural holiday celebration. When: Select nights from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23 Where: 910 N Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101 Admission: Adult tickets start at $25



Surfin’ Santa at Seaport Village

Santa will be breaking out his boardshorts and favorite Hawaiian shirt to spread holiday cheer in true SoCal fashion. When: Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 849 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101 Admission: Free



December Nights in Balboa Park

Head to the City of San Diego’s largest holiday festival full of lights, sounds and amazing food. When: Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Balboa Park Admission: Free



Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo

Experience the magic of holidays at the San Diego Zoo, with spectacular lights and entertainment for the whole family. When: Dec. 9, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024 Where: 2920 Zoo Dr., San Diego, CA 92101 Admission: Included with park admission



La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival

Enjoy the 67th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival celebrating “Christmas on the Sand.” When: Dec. 3; Festival opens at 11:30 a.m. with the parade kicking off at 1:30 p.m. Where: Wall Street between Girard and the alley by the Athenaeum Admission: Free



Gaslamp Holiday Market

Step into a world of wonder at the annual Gaslamp Holiday Market, a festive artisan event offering handcrafted gifts and other holiday treasures. When: Dec. 9 to Dec. 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Gallagher Square in Petco Park Admission: Free, but tickets need to be secured in advanced



San Diego Santa Run

The 11th annual Santa Run will fill the streets of Pacific Beach for what organizers say is its largest event yet. When: Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Start line is at 912 Garnet Ave., San Diego, CA 92109 Admission: Register for the run online



San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Continuing its long-standing San Diego tradition, the 53rd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights promises to dazzle and entertain Bayfront crowds with nearly 80 lavishly decorated boats. When: Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. Where: San Diego Bay waterfront Admission: Free



Taste ‘N’ Tinis

Embark on a self-guided tour of Hillcrest filled with delicious holiday drinks, captivating eats and fabulous local shopping. When: Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Hillcrest Admission: Tickets start at $30



‘Noel Noel’ at Rady Shell

The San Diego Symphony will present its “Noel Noel” concert series at the waterfront Rady Shell. When: Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Where: 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA 92101 Admission: Tickets start at $22



Gaslamp Pet Parade

‘Tis the season for jingling and barking with the annual Gaslamp Quarter Holiday Pet Parade and Pups in the Pub Party. When: Dec. 16 starting at 1 p.m. Where: Starts at the Gaslamp Quarter archway Admission: Free



South County

Starlight Parade and Festival

The annual Starlight Parade will return to Chula Vista this year with more than 100 entrants — everything from festive floats and dance teams to classic cars and Santa Claus. When: Dec. 3; Festival to begin at 3:30 p.m., Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Where: Third Avenue between H and E Streets Admission: Free



East County

Lights at the Lake

Enjoy a special holiday light show from the comfort of your car as you drive near the water in the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve. When: Select nights from Dec. 1 to Dec. 28 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 9310 Fanita Parkway, Santee CA 92071 Admission: Starting at $19.99 per vehicle; Must buy tickets in advance



Holiday in the Village

Enjoy the 8th annual Holiday in the Village at La Mesa with live music, cozy fires, craft vendors, food, holiday 360 photo booth and more. When: Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: La Mesa Boulevard between Spring Street and 4th Street Admission: Free



North County

Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden

Visit an enchanting world of festive wonder at the annual San Diego Botanic Garden’s Lightscape event, featuring strings of lights, a California poppy-inspired display and more. When: Nov. 17, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 Where: 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024 Admission: Adult tickets start at $26



Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Celebrate the season in “wild style” at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s annual Wild Holidays event. When: Select nights from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 Where: 15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd., Escondido, CA 92027 Admission: Included with park admission



Merry Makers Fair

Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods at this holiday pop-up market in downtown Oceanside. When: Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 311 N Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054 Admission: Free



Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum Holiday Lights

Experience the wonder of the holidays at this enchanting Holiday Lights Event in Vista. Enjoy wagon rides, visit with Santa and more. When: First three Fridays and Saturdays in December Where: 2040 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92083 Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids



California Center for the Arts’ Winter Wonderland

The annual Winter Wonderland at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation will return, bringing the magic of the North Pole to North County. When: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 340 N Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025 Admission: Free



16th annual Kringle Mingle

Enjoy a festive afternoon with Santa, including holiday activities like crafts, treats and local music. When: Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Aberdeen Drive Encinitas, CA 92007 Admission: Free

