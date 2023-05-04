SAN DIEGO — Mother’s Day is fast approaching, which means that it is time to pull out all the stops to celebrate the mother-figures in your life.

While brunch is the go-to activity for Mother’s Day festivities, there are plenty of other things to do for those looking to shake things up. Whether your mother-figure is a wellness guru or an outdoor adventurer, there’s options for every kind of mom.

For the wellness mom

Have a mom looking to relax and destress this Mother’s Day? Here are some offerings for folks looking to celebrate their mother-figures by helping them find inner peace.

Yoga mini-mart at Orli La Jolla: Head over to the picturesque grounds of the La Jolla Women’s Club for a relaxing yoga flow. Yogis wil then be able to grab a complimentary coffee or tea in the Orli’s courtyard, before browsing a mini-market to find a gift for Mom. Location: 7791 Draper Avenue, La Jolla When: May 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $30 per person; Tickets can be purchased online here

For the adventurous mom

Sometimes the perfect day is as simple as going outdoors to get a breath of fresh air. For those with moms who enjoy adventures or the many wonders that nature has to offer, here are some ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with the whole family.

Mother’s Day at the Flower Fields: Take mom to visit the final day of the Flower Fields season on her special holiday. In addition to the normal offerings, the stage at the Flower Field will be filled with the colorful dancing of the Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Ballet Folklorico group. Location: Carlsbad Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte When: May 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Free with admission; Reservations can be made here

Head to one of the Mission Trails Regional Park with mom for one of the 60 miles of hiking trails across the area’s some 8,000 acres. There are different trails perfect for different experience levels of hikers. Kayaking in La Jolla: Take a guided tour through the La Jolla Ecological Reserve and along the Seven Sea Caves of La Jolla by kayak. While on the tour, leopard sharks, Garibaldi, lush kelp beds, sea lions and even the occasional pod of dolphins can be seen. This adventure is available for those aged 6 and up. Location: La Jolla Kayak store at 2199 Avenida de la Playa When: Departures go throughout the day starting at 9 a.m. Cost: $44 for a single kayak, $69 for a double kayak; Boats can be reserved here

For the creative mom

For those with moms that love to let their creative side shine, there are plenty of options that will be perfect for combining celebrations with their love of all things art. Whether it’s browsing the work of local artists or making work of your own, here are some options for mothers that like to get creative.

Mother’s Day Pottery Workshop at Milk Oolong Studios: Head to Liberty Station with mom for this two hour workshop, where you’ll learn how to throw a vase. Folks will get to choose between blue, white floating orange or clear glaze for their creations. Location: Milk Oolong Pottery at 2690 Historic Decatur Road When: May 14 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cost: $75 per person; Class can be bought here

Visit the San Diego Art Guild’s 26th annual Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. Head up to North County for this self-guided tour of exhibits made from local art or relax in unique gardens. Artisans will be selling their work throughout the tour and refreshments will be served as every stop. San Diego Museum of Art: One of the quintessential museums in Balboa Park, this is the perfect way to spend some quality time with mom who has a fondness of art. A number of exhibitions are currently at the Museum, including one all about female artists — some of which were married to art’s biggest names. Location: Balboa Park at 1450 El Prado When: Sunday hours – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $20 for regular adult tickets; Youth under 17 are free and discounts are available for students, military and students; Tickets can be purchased here

Whatever you chose to do for Mother’s Day celebrations, there are plenty of options across San Diego that are sure to be memorable for the whole family.