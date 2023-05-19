DEL MAR, Calif. — As the San Diego County Fair inches closer, tickets for opening performances on the Corona Grandstand Stage are selling fast, the Del Mar Fairgrounds said Friday.

The summer fun will begin with performances from musical group Train, comedian Kevin Hart, and Mexican pop band La Adictiva.

Train is set to jam out to their hits “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Meet Virginia” on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets start at $40 and include admission to fair. Event organizers say the the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, June 9, the Del Mar Fairgrounds says Kevin Hart will “carry on his mission to keep the world laughing together” while taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. For those planning to attend the show, organizers say it’s a “phone-free” experience, meaning the use of cellphones, smart watches and other devices will not be permitted. Tickets start at $72 and include admission to fair.

La Adictiva, a 17-member band, will help close out weekend one of the San Diego County Fair with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, June 11. The group is from the town of Mesillas in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. Tickets start at $25 and include admission to the fair.

Tickets to the 2023 opening performances, along with the rest of the lineup, can be purchased online.

The San Diego County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 7 until Tuesday, July 4, but is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June, said the Del Mar Fairgrounds.