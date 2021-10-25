Tickets go on sale for holiday market at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announced dates Monday for Petco Park’s holiday market, featuring local and European-themed shops and holiday fare.

The Holiday Market will open Nov. 29 at Gallagher Square and feature shops, light displays and seasonal food and beverages from 4-10 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Once inside, visitors can pick up stocking stuffers or handcrafted holiday gifts that range from glass ornaments, wooden figurines and gingerbread houses to oils, soaps and more.

Festive food will also be available, including cider, mulled wine, bratwurst, shortbread, and other seasonal treats. Live music is scheduled for select nights and themes for the walkthrough light displays this year are Candyland, Winter Wonderland and Classic Christmas, which will feature a 30-foot Christmas Tree.

Visitors are required to reserve a time slot for entry though there is no time limit for how long you can spend in the market, organizers said. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults depending on date and time.

Padres season ticket holders can buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 during a special pre-sale. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. on the Padres’ website.