Tickets go on sale for Donavon Frankenreiter concert

SAN DIEGO — Tickets go on sale Friday for a Donavon Frankenreiter concert at Mission Beach.

Frankenreiter is performing at Tower Beach Club on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. with special guest Matt Costa.

The concert is part of SunDown Sessions, a new outdoor live music series. Organizers say with views of La Jolla to the north, the setting sun over Mission Beach to the west and Sail Bay, it’s a one-of-a-kind live music experience.

All attendees 13 years and older will be required to wear masks and show photo ID and either a paper or digital copy of a CDC-issued vaccination card or proof or a negative COVID-19 test. Test results need to be received within 72 hours of the SunDown Sessions show.

In addition to ticket sale information, event organizers provided a list of free COVID-19 testing locations on the event website.