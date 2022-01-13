Throwback: Remember when Garth Brooks played for the Padres?

SAN DIEGO — Garth Brooks is finally coming back to San Diego, and it has us reminiscing.

When Petco Park plays host to the country music superstar on March 5, he will be making his first appearance in San Diego in nearly seven years.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and Brooks checked in with the FOX 5 Morning News Thursday to talk about his excitement for the stadium show (check out that interview in the video player above).

While the performance will be Brooks’ first at America’s finest ballpark, it’s not the first time he’s taken the field with the San Diego Padres. The country crooner is a huge baseball fan, and in 1999 he was signed to the team on a minor league contract and invited to spring training.

He didn’t exactly compete for a Silver Slugger, going 1-for-22 in his at-bats while patrolling the corner infield and outfield positions, but the experience produced these awesome throwback photos:

28 Feb 1999: Garth Brooks #77 of the San Diego Padres signs autographs during Spring Training at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona.

San Diego Padres Garth Brooks strikes out swinging against San Francisco pitcher Julian Tavarez in the sixth inning 11 March, 1999, in Peoria, Arizona. The country and western singer, making his first appearance in an A-game, is in spring training camp as a non-roster invitee of the Padres. The Padres won the pre-season Cactus League game 14-8. AFP PHOTO/Mike FIALA (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, AZ – MARCH 25: PEORIA, AZ – MARCH 25: San Diego Padres outfielder Garth Brooks speaks to fans as he sign autographs prior to his team’s Cactus League game against the Seattle Mariners 25 March, 1999 in Peoria, Arizona. The country and western entertainer is a non-roster invitee to the Padres’ spring training camp. AFP Photo Mike FIALA/msf (Photo credit should read MIKE FIALA/AFP via Getty Images)

Country singer Garth Brooks wearing a San Diego Padres uniforms runs off the field after playing right field against the Seattle Mariners 04 March in Peoria, Arizona, during Cactus League Play. AFP PHOTOS/John G. MABANGLO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the understandable lack of production, Brooks did have a victorious moment, getting on base via a pinch-hit single. As Baseball Reference recalls, he was greeted with a hug by Chicago White Sox first baseman Frank Thomas, an All-Star in his heyday.

Brooks will be the main attraction when he’s back on the diamond March 5. The show is expected to be packed with fans: The singer’s dual pop appeal has helped make him one of the world’s best-selling solo musical artists, and his tours are always a major draw.

If you’re thinking about attending, admission for the show runs $94.95, which includes a service charge. You can buy tickets one of three ways starting Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.:

On Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks artist page By calling the Garth Brooks phone line at (877) 654-2784 By using the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device

An online waiting room will open at 9 a.m. for people who are eager to secure their spot. No advance box office sales will be available and there’s an eight-ticket limit per person.