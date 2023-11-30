SAN DIEGO — New restaurants — something that most foodies get excited for, especially if the impression is lasting on both the taste buds and the mind.

With new eateries opening in troves, finding the best-of-the-best in emerging food spots takes time and dedication.

Four food and drink reviewers for Esquire Magazine — Kevin Sintumuang, Jeff Gordinier, Joshua David Stein, and Omar Mamoon — spent the last year table-hopping across the country to experience for themselves 200 new restaurants.

The meal on each plate varied in cuisine, with the tetrad of eaters feasting on anything from whole fish to noodles and fresh out of the oven bread rolls.

Sintumuang explained that after “spirited debates,” the quartet of serial diners collectively narrowed down what they considered to be the 50 best new restaurants in America in 2023.

There’s good news for foodies in San Diego County — three of those eateries are local. Here’s what these food reviewers had to say about three particular spots in the region:

Hitokuchi

Located in the Convoy District, this Japanese restaurant sourcing ingredients from around the globe. This includes catches directly from Japan’s renowned Toyosu Fish Market, according the the restaurant.

As descried by the Esquire’s Gordinier, “Imagine a tower of sushi rice in which each individual grain has been coated in oceanic luxury.” He was illustrating Chef John Hong’s uni-and-caviar dish. The four eaters said this spot had “some of the most exquisite cooking” in San Diego.

Mabel’s Gone Fishing

This seafood inspired restaurant in North Park has often menu changes that are based on locally sourced ingredients. Some examples of bites include clam toast, summer beans and squid, along with daily oyster selections.

The dish that had these four talking though was the pan con tomate, which they recommended to diners. They also suggesting the oysters from Baja, which they said came with a house-made hot sauce that can be used throughout your meal. They also gave praises to this spot’s “elegant martinis.”

Valle

This North County gem, described by restaurant as a contemporary Mexican kitchen, is MICHELIN Star recognized. Valle sources ingredients from California, while fusng together favorites from Baja Mexico’s Guadalupe Valley wine region.

As explained by the Esquire’s Sintumuang, “Valle is nothing like most Mexican restaurants you’ll find in this part of California. It takes a modernist yet still fun and soulful approach to the cuisine.” When it comes to this eatery’s tasting menu, the reviewers said it’s “one of poetic riffs on the essences of Mexican cooking.”

A plate presented by Valle in Oceanside, Calif. (Credit: Valle)

For those pondering which San Diego-area spot to dine at next, these reviewers have laid out their favorites. It’s time to make a reservation.