SAN DIEGO — The Forbes Travel Guide unveiled its annual star rating list this week, with three local resorts ranked among the best in the world.

Each year, Forbes sends “anonymous professional inspectors” to evaluate resorts, restaurants and spas across the globe, grading them based on hundreds of standards, according to the company. Forbes says its reviewers pay their own way and experience locations like typical guests.

Five-star designations are reserved for those “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

Here are the three local resorts that received that rating in 2022, in alphabetical order:

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Dubbed “San Diego’s Mediterranean hideaway,” the palatial Grand Del Mar melds indoor and outdoor spaces throughout its sweeping grounds in Carmel Valley, about five miles from the Del Mar Racetrack.

You can play a round at the Grand Golf Club or relax in one of four heated pools featuring “vanishing edges,” underwater speakers, private cabanas and an outdoor bar.

The Addison Restaurant, located on-site, received its own prestigious five-star rating for eateries. Four-course menus highlight Chef William Bradley’s contemporary French cooking style.

Rooms overlook the golf course or one of the pools. Think marble in the bathroom, traditional, opulent decor and pillow-top beds with Pratesi Italian cotton linens.

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

Located in Carlsbad, Aviara has a stylish, modern feel and is known for being family-friendly while retaining its reputation for luxury. Kids can frolic in a water playground or ride a two-story waterslide while parents relax in an adult pool cabana or check out the huge spa and fitness center.

Recreation is the name of the game, with a golf course, tennis courts and recreation lawn featuring badminton, bocce ball and croquet. There’s also sand volleyball and a basketball court.

The resort overlooks the Batiquitos Lagoon — a wildlife preserve with hiking trails — and its location in Carlsbad makes for a quick family trip to the beach or Legoland. Or maybe you’ll just relax and take in the views on your private balcony — we won’t tell you how to vacation.

The spa at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, which recently earned a five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide. (Photo: Rancho Valencia)

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

In this secluded Rancho Santa Fe hideaway, guests stay in detached pink casitas — little houses with fireplaces, beamed ceilings and private garden patios. The hacienda-style accommodations make this a uniquely private stay.

Wander the lush hotel gardens and stop at the award-winning spa pavilion for a treatment or a yoga session. The resort is also renowned for its tennis program.

Guests rave about the beauty and attention to detail at Rancho Valencia, from the hand-painted tiles in each casita to the Mexican furnishings clustered around adobe fireplaces. The decorations are warm, bright and vividly patterned. Fountains and large Metzca pots dot the patios and courtyards.