SAN DIEGO – The Boots In The Park country festival took place Saturday at Waterfront Park and brought crowds out to enjoy.

“Sunny weather, country music, beer, can’t get better than that, that’s a mix for a good time,” said David Maher, an attendee from San Diego.

Luckily for attendees, Boots In The Park was not stomped out by heavy rain, clouds, and gloom brought on by Tropical Storm Kay.

“We had our ponchos, we were ready. We were prepared for it,” said Dina Olson, an attendee from Tuscon, Arizona.

“Rain or shine baby, rain or shine,” Maher said.

“The best part is seeing the people come out, they are having a good time, enjoying themselves, the bigger the acts that come on the more excited they get,” said Nicole Reis, the director of marketing for Activated, the organizer of the event.

Boots In The Park is held twice a year. This time around featured artists like Jameson Rodgers, Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Frank Ray, Seaforth, and DJ Luwiss Lux.

However, there is an act that most people were excited about.

“Tim McGraw. Honestly, he’s one of my favorite artists, he’s a great guy,” said Tyler Brown, an attendee from Sacramento.

“Tim McGraw, of course,” said Austin Henry, an attendee from San Diego.

“After COVID, these things got shut down, being back, being in person has been wonderful…seeing everybody’s beautiful face,” Brown said.

Reis said the event grows each year with bigger artists and brings in more than 17,000 people.

“This is a beautiful venue for an outdoor concert. I think what they have going here, blows Coachella away,” Devane said.